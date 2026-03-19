Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

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