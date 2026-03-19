Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,596,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,743,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $289.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average is $320.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.