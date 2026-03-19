Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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