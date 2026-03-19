Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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