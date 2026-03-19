Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.55. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $4.5150, with a volume of 715,255 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 26,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $124,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,317,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,163.29. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $190,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,908,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,064.77. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,188. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4,105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,313,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068,479 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,042.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,148,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 4,697,611 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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