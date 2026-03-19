TARS AI (TAI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TARS AI has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $709.49 thousand worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01391431 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $681,091.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.