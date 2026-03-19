Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.92 and last traded at $100.1850. 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11.

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About Taiyo Yuden

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Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TYOYY) is a Tokyo‐based manufacturer specializing in electronic components and modules. Established in 1950, the company has built a reputation for innovation in passive components and wireless communication modules. Over the decades, Taiyo Yuden has expanded its portfolio beyond its ceramic capacitor roots to encompass inductors, acoustic devices and high‐performance circuit protection components.

The company’s product lineup includes multilayer ceramic capacitors, power inductors, common‐mode choke coils and EMI filters, all critical for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.

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