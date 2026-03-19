T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0005. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.0005, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 80.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2,104.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.82.

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About T2 Biosystems

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T2 Biosystems, Inc is a commercial‐stage diagnostics company focused on developing and marketing innovative, rapid diagnostic products designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The company’s proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology enables direct detection of pathogens and biomarkers in whole blood without the need for culture, delivering results in hours rather than days. T2 Biosystems’ core mission is to provide clinicians with faster, actionable data to guide treatment decisions, particularly in the management of sepsis, bloodstream infections and other life‐threatening conditions.

The flagship product, the T2Dx® Instrument, serves as the platform for all T2 assays.

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