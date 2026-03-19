Syverson Strege & Co Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

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