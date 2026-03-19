Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0008. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.0002, with a volume of 6,934 shares traded.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5,366.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.31.

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About Syros Pharmaceuticals

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Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that is pioneering a new class of targeted therapeutics by focusing on the control of gene expression. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Broad Institute, Syros leverages its proprietary gene control platform to identify and drug key noncoding regions of the genome that regulate disease-driving genes. The company’s approach aims to convert previously undruggable gene targets into precise medicines for patients with cancer and rare genetic disorders.

Syros’ lead development candidate, tamibarotene (SY-1425), is an oral, selective RARα agonist being evaluated in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) characterized by RARA dependence.

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