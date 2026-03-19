Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) executives said volatile coffee market conditions shaped fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, but emphasized steady operations, strategic inventory positioning, and balance sheet actions that management believes improved flexibility heading into 2026.

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Market volatility and demand signals

President and CEO Frank Dennis said 2025 featured “extreme movements” in coffee futures, a “deeply inverted” market structure for much of the year, shifting tariff conditions, and increasing pressure on consumer demand, particularly in the U.S. grocery channel as the year progressed. Processed volumes were up 2% for the year, while the fourth quarter saw a small decline that Dennis attributed largely to late-quarter consumer behavior.

According to Dennis, retail coffee prices reached levels where consumers “began to push back,” citing third-party U.S. grocery data that showed softened consumption, declining purchase frequency, and consumers trading down. He said that behavior moved back through the supply chain as roasters became more cautious, inventory coverage shortened, and order timing became less predictable.

Despite higher year-over-year revenue, Dennis cautioned against reading headline revenue growth as a demand signal, noting it was largely driven by commodity pricing flowing through green coffee revenue. He said the company’s focus remained on execution, customer support, managing volatility, and positioning for normalized conditions.

Operations, inventory strategy, and tariffs

Dennis said the company’s Delta facility performed in line with expectations, with both production lines operating at steady state and improvements in consistency, quality, and throughput. He highlighted process control and optimization work—particularly around drying and yield—while adding that the company was positioned to support incremental growth without near-term capacity constraints.

Management also pointed to strategic inventory positioning as a differentiator in 2025. Dennis said that in a market where many importers stepped back from holding coffee due to inversion costs and price risk, Swiss Water’s ability to carry inventory and place it where customers needed it allowed the company to serve both large and small roasters reliably.

Tariffs added complexity during the year. Dennis said the escalation of U.S. tariffs on Brazilian coffee in the third quarter created disruption across the industry and forced rapid shifts in sourcing and blend composition. While tariffs were removed late in the year, he said uncertainty in the interim affected order timing and contributed to market hesitation. Management said it operated within the applicable framework, passed through costs where required, and focused on continuity of supply.

Financial results: volumes, revenue, and profitability

CFO Iain Carswell said shipped volumes decreased 2% in the fourth quarter and increased 2% for the full year versus the prior year. He characterized ordering patterns as “lumpy,” with roasters cautious on timing as consumer prices rose.

By customer type: importer shipments were down 10% in Q4 and up 3% for the year; roaster shipments were up 2% in Q4 and down 1% for the year.

importer shipments were down 10% in Q4 and up 3% for the year; roaster shipments were up 2% in Q4 and down 1% for the year. By channel: specialty volumes were down 5% in Q4 and up 6% for the year; commercial volumes were up 2% in Q4 and down 1% for the year.

Revenue in Q4 rose 34% to CAD 66 million from CAD 49.2 million a year earlier. Full-year revenue was CAD 258.7 million, up 49%. Carswell said the primary driver was elevated coffee prices, with the NYC market trading well above historic averages and flowing through to green coffee revenue. He also cited increased shipped volumes, tariff recovery expense, and increased distribution revenue at logistics subsidiary Seaforth as additional contributors to full-year revenue growth.

Cost of sales increased to CAD 58 million in Q4 (up 37% year-over-year) and CAD 231.7 million for the year (up 58%). For the quarter, Carswell attributed the increase primarily to elevated coffee prices, U.S. dollar fluctuations, and tariffs, partially offset by slightly lower volume. Green coffee costs averaged $3.83 per pound in Q4 versus $2.83 per pound in Q4 2024, while full-year green coffee costs averaged $3.36 per pound versus $2.35 per pound in 2024.

Operating expenses declined 9% year-over-year in Q4 to CAD 3.5 million and fell 1% for the year to CAD 14.9 million. Carswell said Q4 administrative expense decreased mainly due to lower non-cash stock-based compensation and reduced accrued bonuses.

Net income was CAD 1.2 million in Q4 versus CAD 2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year net income increased to CAD 1.6 million from CAD 1.3 million in 2024. Carswell said other losses for the year included a CAD 6.4 million loss on risk management activities tied to timing—specifically a lag between the cost of rolling hedge positions forward and recovering those costs through customer invoicing in a persistently inverted market. He said the company expects those costs to be recovered through customer collections over the coming months, and noted mark-to-market adjustments related to commodity price movements and U.S. dollar strength.

Adjusted EBITDA was CAD 4.2 million in Q4, down from CAD 4.9 million, and CAD 11.3 million for the year, down from CAD 14.3 million. Carswell again pointed to the risk management activity losses as the primary driver, reiterating expectations for recovery through customer collections.

Balance sheet, debt, and working capital

Management highlighted several balance sheet actions during the year, including leverage reduction, expansion of the operating credit facility, and the repurchase and cancellation of Mill Road warrants for CAD 700,000. Carswell said the company fully repaid the Mill Road debenture in Q4 2024, contributing to lower finance expense, along with reduced interest on long-term borrowings due to principal repayments and lower interest rates compared with 2024.

Inventory increased 3% year-over-year to CAD 46 million, with Carswell noting that while volumes held decreased slightly, higher green coffee costs increased the balance. Cash at year-end was CAD 6.6 million compared with CAD 8.5 million at the end of 2024. Net working capital was CAD 42.3 million compared with CAD 4.0 million at the end of 2024; Carswell explained that in 2024 the operating credit facility balance was classified as current borrowings, but after a June 2025 renegotiation it was reclassified to long-term borrowings.

During Q4, the company made total debt repayments of CAD 1.4 million and CAD 5.4 million for the year, primarily related to construction of the Delta facility and the operating credit line.

Early 2026 outlook and sourcing flexibility

Dennis said management was “cautiously encouraged” by early 2026 developments, including coffee futures coming off recent highs and a significantly flattened inversion, alongside early signs of improved purchasing activity as customers begin refilling pipelines. He described the process as gradual and said inventory discipline is likely to persist for some time, though a more normalized futures structure would be constructive for volume growth over the medium term.

In the Q&A, Dennis said the company can move sourcing “quite rapidly” when availability is constrained or differentials become too high, typically in response to roasters’ needs. He said that, while it is difficult to walk away from Brazil given its share of global supply, the company can rebalance focus across origins and quality levels, and “within 90 days” can make significant changes if needed.

Asked about regional differences, Dennis said cautious buying has been particularly intense in Europe, with heightened cost management and reluctance to carry coffee. He said North America is “slowly starting to kind of pipeline fill,” but noted futures prices remained elevated and that not all market participants expanded banking lines during the period, which can constrain purchasing.

On working capital, Carswell said the company typically runs about 8 to 10 weeks of inventory, suggesting it could take around three months to see a meaningful reduction in inventory levels on the balance sheet in a falling coffee price environment, assuming business is not rapidly growing or shrinking. He added that the company renegotiated credit lines mid-2025 to create headroom to support higher prices.

Dennis also said an elevated futures market slows development efforts in new markets, and that a recognized downward trend toward a lower, stable futures level can improve competitiveness given how the company prices coffee.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company’s sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.

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