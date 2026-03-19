Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 11,648 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.0% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of CME Group worth $195,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.06.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 1.4%

CME opened at $308.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.24. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.53 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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