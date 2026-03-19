Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record US fuel exports to Australia in March (Exxon, BP, Vitol) are filling a supply gap from Asia, supporting product demand and refinery margins that help Exxon’s downstream revenue outlook. Read More.

Record US fuel exports to Australia in March (Exxon, BP, Vitol) are filling a supply gap from Asia, supporting product demand and refinery margins that help Exxon’s downstream revenue outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Attack on Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery had minimal operational impact but reinforces geopolitical risk that is lifting crude prices — a near-term tailwind for Exxon’s upstream cash generation. Read More.

Attack on Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery had minimal operational impact but reinforces geopolitical risk that is lifting crude prices — a near-term tailwind for Exxon’s upstream cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and other houses have raised price targets and reiterated bullish views, adding buy-side momentum that supports further upside interest. Read More.

Barclays and other houses have raised price targets and reiterated bullish views, adding buy-side momentum that supports further upside interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and coverage pieces have pushed XOM toward new 12‑month highs, reinforcing momentum-driven inflows. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and coverage pieces have pushed XOM toward new 12‑month highs, reinforcing momentum-driven inflows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $162 but kept a “neutral” rating — helps consensus targets but is not a clean buy signal. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $162 but kept a “neutral” rating — helps consensus targets but is not a clean buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Part of XOM’s move is broad market/sector leadership—S&P momentum and energy sector flows are lifting majors generally rather than company‑specific surprises. Read More.

Part of XOM’s move is broad market/sector leadership—S&P momentum and energy sector flows are lifting majors generally rather than company‑specific surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a VP sold 1,080 shares (disclosed SEC filing). While small, insider sales can attract short‑term scrutiny. Read More.

Insider selling: a VP sold 1,080 shares (disclosed SEC filing). While small, insider sales can attract short‑term scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A critical analyst note warned Exxon may be late to some energy opportunities — a cautionary view that could temper momentum traders. Read More.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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