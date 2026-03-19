Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after acquiring an additional 731,788 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,746,000 after acquiring an additional 622,934 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,669,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $289.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.89.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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