Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $150,078,000. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in RTX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX posted an earnings beat and set FY2026 guidance that implies continued earnings growth, which is the primary bullish driver supporting the stock’s strength today.

RTX posted an earnings beat and set FY2026 guidance that implies continued earnings growth, which is the primary bullish driver supporting the stock’s strength today. Neutral Sentiment: Supermicro expanded its server portfolio to include NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell server GPUs, underscoring demand for accelerated computing in data centers (this is a sector development but only indirectly relevant to RTX Corporation). Supermicro advances enterprises’ adoption of accelerated computing

Supermicro expanded its server portfolio to include NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell server GPUs, underscoring demand for accelerated computing in data centers (this is a sector development but only indirectly relevant to RTX Corporation). Neutral Sentiment: Multiple consumer-focused stories report deep discounts and promotions on gaming laptops and PCs featuring “RTX” branded GPUs (HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Alienware deals). These are retail/marketing moves tied to NVIDIA’s GPU branding and generally do not affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense fundamentals. Examples: PCWorld HP deal , IGN Lenovo deal

Multiple consumer-focused stories report deep discounts and promotions on gaming laptops and PCs featuring “RTX” branded GPUs (HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Alienware deals). These are retail/marketing moves tied to NVIDIA’s GPU branding and generally do not affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense fundamentals. Examples: , Neutral Sentiment: Technology coverage highlights NVIDIA innovations (DLSS 5, Blackwell GPUs) and new product launches; important for semiconductor and gaming ecosystems but not directly material to RTX Corporation’s defense/aerospace cash flows. See DLSS 5 coverage: IBTimes DLSS 5

Technology coverage highlights NVIDIA innovations (DLSS 5, Blackwell GPUs) and new product launches; important for semiconductor and gaming ecosystems but not directly material to RTX Corporation’s defense/aerospace cash flows. See DLSS 5 coverage: Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted a short-term decline in RTX shares yesterday amid profit-taking and sector rotation, which pressured the stock despite the broader market rally. News roundups describing the dip: Yahoo Finance: RTX Stock Sinks and Zacks: RTX Stock Sinks

Market headlines noted a short-term decline in RTX shares yesterday amid profit-taking and sector rotation, which pressured the stock despite the broader market rally. News roundups describing the dip: and Negative Sentiment: Supply and pricing dynamics in the GPU market (reports of RTX 50-series shortages and price pressures) add noise to tech-sector sentiment; while not a core driver for RTX Corporation, such macro/tech headlines can feed short-term market volatility across equities. Tweaktown: MSI confirms RTX 50-series shortage

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE RTX opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $275.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.39. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.