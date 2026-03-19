Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $37.50 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2%

GS stock opened at $805.07 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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