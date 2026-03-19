Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $25.89 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.96.

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About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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