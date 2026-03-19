Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $101,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the purchase, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BX opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.61%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

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