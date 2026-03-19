Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 21,314 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 0.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $131,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after acquiring an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $300.61 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.66 and a 200 day moving average of $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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