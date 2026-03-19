Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $73,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in CocaCola by 11.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 362,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 37,235 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 10.7% during the third quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for KO, a direct buy‑side vote of confidence that can support the stock or limit downside after recent weakness. Jefferies Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CocaCola
- Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola secured a prominent marketing win by bringing Sprite back to the NBA via a sponsorship deal — a revenue/brand exposure positive that may help beverage sales and youth engagement over time. Coca-Cola brings Sprite back to the NBA
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and lists continue to include KO among attractive high‑yielding stocks, keeping it on investor radars for dividend income strategies. This supports demand from income‑oriented buyers. 3 No-Brainer High-Yielding Stocks to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups note KO trading steady within the S&P 500; this suggests moves are more about sector/market flows than company‑specific shocks. The Coca-Cola Company Steady in S&P 500 Trade Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons and feature articles (e.g., Coca‑Cola vs. PepsiCo, and pieces highlighting other dividend stocks) provide context but are unlikely to trigger large moves unless they lead to fund flows. Coca‑Cola vs. PepsiCo
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate community/CSR items (e.g., Coca‑Cola Scholars honored by the American Indian College Fund) are reputation positives but have limited near‑term stock impact. American Indian College Fund Honors Coca‑Cola Scholars
- Negative Sentiment: A market note highlighted that KO declined more than the broader market in the latest session — investors may be trimming positions after a recent run or reacting to mixed fundamentals (Coke recently beat EPS but missed revenue estimates), contributing to today’s weakness. Coca‑Cola (KO) Declines More Than Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlighting other long‑running dividend payers can shift investor attention away from blue‑chips like KO but isn’t an immediate threat to Coca‑Cola’s business. Meet Wall Street’s Greatest Dividend Stock
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CocaCola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 69.74%.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
Further Reading
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