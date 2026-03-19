Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $73,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in CocaCola by 11.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 362,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 37,235 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 10.7% during the third quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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