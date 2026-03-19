Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 284,217 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,217 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 417,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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