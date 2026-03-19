Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Head to Head Review

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of GCL Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of GCL Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and GCL Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 2.92 $122.38 million $0.43 24.78 GCL Global $142.07 million 0.55 $5.59 million ($0.02) -32.05

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super Group (SGHC) and GCL Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 7 2 3.10 GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Super Group (SGHC) currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.20%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than GCL Global.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and GCL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20% GCL Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats GCL Global on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (SGHC)

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.