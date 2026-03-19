Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation $SCM

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 390.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 116,352 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

More Stellus Capital Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellus Capital Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders materially increased stakes (CEO Robert Ladd bought 35,000 shares on Mar 13 and an additional 1,700 shares on Mar 16; Director Bruce Bilger and CFO W. Todd Huskinson also made large purchases) — a strong signal of management confidence that can support the stock. Insider Buys

Senior insiders materially increased stakes (CEO Robert Ladd bought 35,000 shares on Mar 13 and an additional 1,700 shares on Mar 16; Director Bruce Bilger and CFO W. Todd Huskinson also made large purchases) — a strong signal of management confidence that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a monthly dividend (record Mar 31, pay Apr 15) with a very high headline yield (~15% reported). That attracts income buyers but raises scrutiny over sustainability given the payout ratio. Dividend Filing

Company declared a monthly dividend (record Mar 31, pay Apr 15) with a very high headline yield (~15% reported). That attracts income buyers but raises scrutiny over sustainability given the payout ratio. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and hedge fund activity shows repositioning — several firms increased stakes recently, which can provide baseline demand but also signals active trading rather than a one-way conviction. Institutional Holdings

Institutional and hedge fund activity shows repositioning — several firms increased stakes recently, which can provide baseline demand but also signals active trading rather than a one-way conviction. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $9 and set a “market perform” rating — a clear near-term headwind as analyst tone and lower targets can trigger selling and reduce upside expectations. KBW Downgrade

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $9 and set a “market perform” rating — a clear near-term headwind as analyst tone and lower targets can trigger selling and reduce upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter showed an EPS and revenue miss (reported Mar 11: $0.29 EPS vs. $0.31 est.; revenue $23.98M vs. $26.33M) and a payout ratio above 100% — these fundamentals raise questions about earnings durability and dividend coverage. Earnings & Metrics

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.68%.

Insider Transactions at Stellus Capital Investment

In related news, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,582.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 228,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,200.70. This represents a 24.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W. Todd Huskinson bought 5,700 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $477,270.63. This trade represents a 11.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,890 shares of company stock worth $766,551. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

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