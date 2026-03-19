Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,388 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,697,000 after buying an additional 4,404,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T rolled out a new AI‑powered consumer app to let wireless and home internet customers manage services and get AI support in one place — a product that could boost retention, simplify upsells and improve customer experience if adoption scales toward the company’s 100M-family target. Read More.

AT&T rolled out a new AI‑powered consumer app to let wireless and home internet customers manage services and get AI support in one place — a product that could boost retention, simplify upsells and improve customer experience if adoption scales toward the company’s 100M-family target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded a small‑business service assurance guarantee (faster support, bill credits for downtime), which targets SMB churn and could help stabilize business revenue and ARPU in a competitive market. Read More.

AT&T expanded a small‑business service assurance guarantee (faster support, bill credits for downtime), which targets SMB churn and could help stabilize business revenue and ARPU in a competitive market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New national marketing tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and connectivity story — a visibility play that can help customer engagement and long‑term retention. Read More.

New national marketing tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and connectivity story — a visibility play that can help customer engagement and long‑term retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T committed to a large $250 billion spending plan to advance U.S. connectivity — a long‑term growth and market‑share signal but one that increases capital intensity and invites scrutiny on timing, returns and near‑term cash/ leverage. Read More.

AT&T committed to a large $250 billion spending plan to advance U.S. connectivity — a long‑term growth and market‑share signal but one that increases capital intensity and invites scrutiny on timing, returns and near‑term cash/ leverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media attention has spiked (Zacks/other outlets flagging T as a watched stock), which can increase trading volume and volatility but does not guarantee direction. Read More.

Analyst/media attention has spiked (Zacks/other outlets flagging T as a watched stock), which can increase trading volume and volatility but does not guarantee direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector/infrastructure coverage (MarketBeat piece on “boring” infrastructure stocks) may shift some investor flows toward other yield/utility‑like names; limited direct impact on AT&T but relevant for relative allocation decisions.

Broader sector/infrastructure coverage (MarketBeat piece on “boring” infrastructure stocks) may shift some investor flows toward other yield/utility‑like names; limited direct impact on AT&T but relevant for relative allocation decisions. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted that AT&T suffered a larger-than-market intraday decline, reflecting near‑term selling pressure; that technical weakness can amplify downside as momentum traders react. Read More.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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