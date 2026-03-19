Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,787.76. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,880. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.4%

HSY stock opened at $212.39 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.68.

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Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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