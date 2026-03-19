Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.9833.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.3%

SUI stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Sun Communities

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Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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