Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,836 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 12th total of 78,297 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 246,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUXX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 398,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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