Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IWF opened at $437.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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