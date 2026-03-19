Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 26,577 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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