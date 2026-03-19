Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 26,314 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citrine Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 1,178,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 259,411 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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