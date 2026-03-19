Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,043 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,668,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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