Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 16,201 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,145,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,074,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,611,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,368,000 after buying an additional 768,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,708,000 after buying an additional 688,036 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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