Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $363.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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