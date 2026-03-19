Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,815,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.72 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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