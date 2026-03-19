Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.78 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 162,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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