Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,508 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $563,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vestwell Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestwell Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 809,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $235.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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