Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 178,472 Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,562,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

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Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $219.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

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