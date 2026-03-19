Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.2540. Approximately 478,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 745,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,560. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,546,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 423,331 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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