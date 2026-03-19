Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 6,164 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $203,473.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,446.84. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Ticho sold 6,686 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $209,539.24.

On Thursday, March 19th, Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $43,815.39.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 853,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,489. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Key Stories Impacting Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK‑001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More.

Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK‑001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More.

Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More.

Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Arthur A. Levin sold 605 shares (~$22k) in mid‑March; small in dollar terms but sometimes interpreted as a mild negative signal by short‑term traders. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.