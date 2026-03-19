Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of 522% compared to the typical daily volume of 392 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on WDS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Woodside Energy Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.
Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 594.0%.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.
Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.
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