Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 579% compared to the typical volume of 1,830 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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