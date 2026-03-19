Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Clorox Call Options (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the average daily volume of 3,893 call options.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 647,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Clorox has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $150.84.

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Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,569,000 after purchasing an additional 272,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,244,000 after buying an additional 426,433 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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