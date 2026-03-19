Stillwater Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.16.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LMT opened at $641.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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