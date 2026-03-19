Stillwater Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 10,988 McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. McDonald’s makes up 2.3% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $315.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,722,204 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.