Stillwater Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.00 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.