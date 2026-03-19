Stillwater Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 14,170 Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,453,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,835 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,317,000 after purchasing an additional 291,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,715,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,693,000 after buying an additional 152,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 262,817 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,397,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,567,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter.

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Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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