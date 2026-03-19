Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 200 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Price Performance

Shares of Capital stock traded down GBX 15.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 123.50. 1,967,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.73. The stock has a market cap of £278.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 59 and a 12 month high of GBX 159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.24.

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Capital Company Profile

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Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

The Group’s corporate headquarters are in the United Kingdom and it has established operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and United States of America.

Our brands include Capital Drilling, Capital Mining, MSALABS and Well Force International.

Capital Drilling provides a complete range of drilling solutions for projects across the mining cycle from exploration to production.

Capital Mining provides Load and Haul services for clients from development to fully operational mine sites.

MSALABS are a global provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and have an exclusive agreement with Chrysos Corporation to deploy their revolutionary PhotonAssay technology globally.

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