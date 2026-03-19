Steven Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $325,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,210.99. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.41. 2,273,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $239.48.

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Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 133.87%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,439,000 after buying an additional 893,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hershey by 240.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,262,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,183,000 after buying an additional 891,287 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,278,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,731,000 after buying an additional 767,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 605,048 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

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The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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