Steadtrust LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Steadtrust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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