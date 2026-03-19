Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $104.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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